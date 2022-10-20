Goa intends to establish Drone School: CM

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said that his government intends to establish Drone School, for which he said drone policy will be finalised by November.

Sawant said that drones can help various departments, hence their inputs will be taken while finalising the drone policy.

"Information and Technology Ministry and Civil Aviation Ministry will finalise the drone policy by November. We intend to establish a Drone School, drone manufacturing unit, drone cluster, drone repair and drone training centre. Hence to push it forward, drone policy will be finalised by November," he said.

"Drone can help the agriculture department, transport department and various other departments. Hence we have asked all departments to give their inputs," Sawant further said.

He said that after November to use drones in the state, one will have to seek permission from the Civil Aviation Ministry. "Those who have drones will have to register themselves. We are thinking of establishing a Drone School on Public Private Partnerships (PPP), hence today first meeting was held. We will adopt the policy of even the Central Civil Aviation ministry," he said.

Sawant said that this area will also create employment and will also help to get skilled manpower.

He said that coding robotic devices will be provided to all schools. "In future, laboratories will be established even in taluka level engineering colleges or polytechnic, so students can take master training there," he said.