Goa Oppn slams BJP Govt over CCTVs without hard disks for footage storage

Panaji : In the wake of the incident of a newborn girl being found abandoned in Miramar area on Monday and subsequent reports of the CCTV cameras installed there having no hard discs for storage of footage, Opposition parties in Goa have come down hard on the BJP Government for the security lapses.

“The CCTV camera without hard disc at Miramar is a direct reflection of the defective BJP Government which functions with empty coffers and hollow promises. The entire administration is operating on imagination,” Leader of Opposition, Alemao, said on Tuesday.



Reacting to the reports of the CCTV cameras being without hard disc, Alemao slammed the BJP Government for its failure to provide safety and security to the citizens.



“The shocking incident of a girl child being abandoned exposes the failure of the BJP Government which launched the slogan of ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’. People still feel that a girl is a burden on the family,” Alemao said.

“It is disgusting to note that the CCTV cameras installed at the prime location on Miramar Beach are without hard discs. This exposes complete failure of the law enforcement authorities and the corruption in the Goa Government,” he said.

"Abandoning a girl child should not be treated as an isolated incident. I demand that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant immediately convene a high-level meeting of all the officials concerned and stakeholders working for the protection of the girl child, so that such incidents are not repeated,” demanded Alemao.



The Goa Forward Party has also slammed the BJP Government over the incident. “It is high time that the government conducts an enquiry into the incident,” Durgadas Kamat, General Secretary (Organisation) of GFP said.

