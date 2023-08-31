  • Menu
Goa professor booked for molesting student

Panaji : A professor at an educational institute in North Goa district has been booked for allegedly molesting a female student, police said on Thursday.

Sources said that the incident had happened last week.

Panaji women police have registered an FIR against a professor after a complaint in this regard was filed by the father of the victim.

Further investigations are on.

X