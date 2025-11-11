  1. Home
Gold and Silver Prices Fall After Diwali: Check Latest Rates and Reasons for the Drop

  • Updated: by
  • 11 Nov 2025 7:08 PM IST
Gold and silver prices have dropped sharply after Diwali 2025. Gold is now around ₹1.21 lakh per 10 grams and silver near ₹1.45 lakh per kg. Experts say easing global tensions and the US Fed rate cut caused the fall.

Gold and silver prices have dropped after reaching record highs in October 2025.

Before Diwali, gold was around ₹1.35 lakh per 10 grams, and silver touched ₹1.9 lakh per kg.

After the festival, both started falling.

Latest Prices

Gold is now around ₹1.21 lakh per 10 grams, down by ₹14,000.

Silver is near ₹1.45 lakh per kg, down by ₹45,000.

On the MCX, gold trades at ₹1.22 lakh, and silver at ₹1.49 lakh per kg.

Why Prices Fell

US–China trade deal:

After the deal, global tensions reduced, and people bought less gold.

US Fed rate cut:

The Fed cut interest rates by 25 basis points, improving market confidence and lowering demand for gold.

Current Trend

Prices have risen slightly in recent days.

But gold and silver are still below their October highs.

