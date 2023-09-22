Live
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 22nd September 2023
- Time to have a taste for food tourism
- Trudeau complicates West’s efforts to rein in China
- Rajamahendravaram: Nara Lokesh allegations on ‘plot to end Chandrababu Naidu in jail’ create ripples
- AP assembly session: Three more MLAs suspended from the assembly
- Canadian Cabinet Ministers Condemn Hate Video Targeting Hindus Of Indian Origin
- ACB court extends Chandrababu's remand till September 24
- NCP Turmoil Continues: Ajit Pawar Faction Files Disqualification Petition Against Sharad Pawar Supporters
- Politicos should imbibe true spirit of science
- Vijayawada: YSRCP MLAs made provocative comments in House, alleges Atchanna
Just In
Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 22 September, 2023
Highlights
Gold rates in Delhi today have been slashed.
Gold rates in Delhi on 22 September: Gold rates in Delhi today slashed. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 55,190 with a fall of Rs. 160 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 60,190 with a fall of Rs. 180
While the silver rate in the capital city is Rs. 75,500 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS