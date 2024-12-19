Good Swimmer, Lifejacket On’: Brother of Missing Man Holds Hope After Mumbai Boat Accident

Hansaraam Bhati, 43, was one of the 115 passengers aboard the ferry that capsized off the Mumbai coast on Wednesday evening in the Mumbai ferry accident. At least 13 people were confirmed dead, with over 100 rescued, including Bhati’s wife Santosh, son Tarun, and their relatives. However, Bhati remains missing, and his family is clinging to hope as they await any news about his whereabouts.

Speaking outside the Colaba police station near the Gateway of India, Bhati’s elder brother, Jogaram, 60, said his family is struggling to accept that he might have drowned. "He was a good swimmer," said Jogaram. "His son, Tarun, 14, told us that his father was wearing a lifejacket. It's very hard to accept that he drowned."

Despite the family’s fears, no updates have been provided regarding Bhati’s fate. "The police, Coast Guard, and none of the agencies have informed us anything about him," added Jogaram. "It is being said that he probably drowned, but nothing has been found yet."

The Mumbai boat accident occurred when a Navy boat hit the ferry, which was carrying passengers from the Gateway of India to Elephanta Island. The ferry capsized near Karanja, Mumbai, after the collision with the Indian Navy speedboat, which was undergoing trials for a newly fitted engine. While authorities have confirmed that 13 people were killed in the accident, the ferry accident death toll could rise, as rescue operations continue.

Ranjeet Parmar, a close family friend of Bhati, expressed disbelief that someone as skilled a swimmer as Bhati could have perished. "He swam across the river in the village and was an ace swimmer. Four people who didn’t have lifejackets survived, but a swimmer like him with a lifejacket couldn’t survive? It’s hard to digest," said Parmar.

The tragic incident has left Bhati’s family devastated. While Santosh, his wife, is visibly upset, their son Tarun is in deep shock. Jogaram, meanwhile, has blamed the Indian Navy for the accident, though the exact cause is still under investigation. Preliminary reports suggest that an engine malfunction on the Navy boat may have caused the collision.

As the search for the missing passengers continues, the family remains hopeful for answers, while struggling to cope with the devastating aftermath of the Mumbai boat accident and the uncertainty surrounding the fate of Mumbai ferry accident missing people.