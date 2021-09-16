Government calls for responsible festivities

New Delhi: As the festival season approaches, the government on Thursday cautioned against a spike in corona virus infections, and stressed that the call of the hour is vaccine acceptance, maintenance of Covid-19-appropriate behaviour, responsible travel and responsible festivities.

"Overall there is stabilisation in Covid-19 cases and Kerala has also reported drop in cases.... In the coming two-three months, we need to be cautious that there is no upsurge.... It is also the period of festivities and also when flu cases rise...we request everyone to be careful and retain the gain that we have achieved (in the pandemic management)," an official said at a press briefing.

Referring to the coming festivals, ICMR DG Balram Bhargava said, "...sudden increase in population density creates a very conducive environment for viral spread.

If there is sudden increase in population density then the virus finds it very useful to spread, so the call of the hour is vaccine acceptance, maintenance of Covid-appropriate behaviour, responsible travel and responsible festivities."