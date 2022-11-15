Government Healthcare Workers In Kerala Will Wear Khadi Overcoats

Kerala has planned to supply overcoats made from the fabric to doctors, nurses, and medical students at government hospitals as part of the new programme to give a boost to the faltering khadi industry.P Jayarajan, vice-president of the Kerala Khadi and Village Industries Board, will inaugurate the project at the state level on Tuesday at 10.30 a.m. at the Kannur government medical college hospital (MCH), Pariyaram.

S Prathap, the principal of Kannur MCH, will preside over the event. The Payyannur centre of the Khadi Vyavasaya Board will produce the overcoats. The new project is anticipated to bring in more money for the board.

The khadi board had asked the government to get involved in reviving the sector. At the time, the government had advised that once every week, all of its personnel wear khadi clothing.

Jayarajan had also written a representation asking for the government's help with the idea of giving doctors overcoats. He had included the image along with a model of the suggested overcoat. Jayarajan stated that the khadi board will publish a circular asking private hospitals to follow the programme after the scheme gains traction in government hospitals.

According to Jayarajan, during the occasion on Tuesday, doctors, medical students, and nurses will receive Khadi overcoats, according to Jayarajan. The first batch of 160 MBBS students at Kannur MCH will also wear the overcoats. Additionally, Kozhikode MCH will undertake the initiative. Along with wearing khadi overcoats, the Kannur AKG nursing college students will.