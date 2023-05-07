Live
Government In Punjab Ask Ayush Doctors To Serve As Tele Callers
Highlights
- Ayush doctors in Punjab are required to serve as data entry operators and tele callers, much to the dismay of these practitioners who operate in the government system, despite the fact that the national government is attempting to strengthen the Indian medical systems throughout the nation.
- These doctors continue to be given tasks like telemarketing, phone support, and data entry despite warnings, flagrantly flouting the established rules.
Ayush doctors in Punjab are required to serve as data entry operators and tele callers, much to the dismay of these practitioners who operate in the government system, despite the fact that the national government is attempting to strengthen the Indian medical systems throughout the nation. Ayush medical personnel were hired by the Punjab government to bolster the Covid-19 response operations because of a serious staffing shortage. Their responsibilities included testing, sampling, and contact tracing.
However, civil surgeons were told not to appoint Ayush doctors to such duties once the pandemic started to fade. These doctors continue to be given tasks like telemarketing, phone support, and data entry despite warnings, flagrantly flouting the established rules.
Recently, the deputy medical commissioner in Jalandhar issued an order designating over 100 Ayush doctors to the control room for the month of May.
A female doctor working in the Jalandhar control room disclosed that she and a small group of colleagues have been tasked with following up with pregnant women, while others are expected to input data related to Covid testing and sampling. When customers call a helpline to inquire about the availability of doctors, medications, and other information, some doctors are required to answer the phone.
Meanwhile, such activities cannot be given to these doctors, according to Dr. Inderjeet Singh Rana, state president of the NRHM Employees' Association and national president of Ayushman India, as it is against their service norms. He added that the OPDs at Ayush dispensaries are suffering as a result of the placement of doctors in control rooms.
