Government Issues Advisory to OTT Platforms on Drug-Related Content

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued a warning to OTT platforms, urging them to closely monitor content promoting drug use. The government emphasises that drug-related content should not be glorified or used as propaganda.

The government is concerned about the lack of control over content on OTT platforms. This is especially true regarding how drug use is portrayed in films and web series.

Recently, there have been calls for stricter regulations, including mandatory censorship.In response to concerns, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued guidelines for OTT platforms.

These guidelines warn that content which promotes drug use will be carefully watched and regulated. The government has made it clear that drug-related content should not be shown in a way that glorifies or encourages drug use.

Additionally, it should not be used to promote drugs as something desirable or acceptable. The aim is to prevent any content that could encourage harmful behaviour, especially among young viewers.The government has also emphasised that any scenes showing drug use must include proper warnings to alert viewers.

This is due to concerns that such content may negatively influence young viewers.

The advisory stresses the importance of providing clear warnings before showing any scenes related to drugs.

