Government to organize 3-day camp to conduct rapid antigen test in Delhi High Court

New Delhi: To prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, the Health Department of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is going to organize a three-day camp in Delhi High Court to conduct rapid antigen diagnostic test.

Giving this information in an official statement issued by High Court Registrar General Manoj Jain, a camp is being organized for rapid antigen test from 10 am to 2 pm on July 10, 13 and 14 for three days.

A medical team deputed by the Health Department of the Delhi government will do the test. All officers and employees of the High Court who are willing to conduct this test are requested to send the advance notice on the WhatsApp of General Registrar Pawan Kumar Kalra to avoid crowds and make appropriate arrangements for the same. All interested people will have to bring their identity cards to conduct the test.