Govt 'insulted' former PM: Rahul
New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday accused the central government of "insulting" former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh by performing his last rites at Nigambodh Ghat instead of a designated memorial site for national leaders.
In a post on X, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed his disappointment, stating, "The great son of Mother India and the first Sikh Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh Ji, has been insulted by the present government by performing his last rites at Nigambodh Ghat.
During his decade-long tenure, India emerged as an economic superpower, and his policies continue to support the poor and marginalised sections of society." He added, "Traditionally, all former Prime Ministers of India have been accorded the dignity of having their last rites performed at designated memorial sites.
These sites not only honour their immense contributions but also provide citizens the opportunity to pay their last respects without inconvenience. Dr Manmohan Singh, a visionary leader and an icon of his community, deserved the highest respect and a memorial. The government should have upheld this tradition and paid due homage to this great son of India."