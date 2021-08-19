Govt issues notification on electronic monitoring, road safety

New Delhi: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways issued notification on Thursday for 'Electronic Monitoring and Enforcement of Road Safety'.

The rules specify the detailed provisions for placement of electronic enforcement devices (speed camera, CCTV, speed gun, body wearable camera, dashboard camera, automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) etc.

In the notification, the ministry has asked the state governments to ensure that electronic enforcement devices are placed at high-risk and high-density corridors on the National Highways and state highways and at critical junctions at least in major cities with more than one million population and also the 132 cities specified by the ministry.

The electronic enforcement device shall be placed in such a manner so as not to cause any obstruction, line-of-sight issues or interruption in traffic flow, the notification said.

The footage from an electronic enforcement device having electronic stamp for location, date and time can be used to issue challans against offences such as not driving within the prescribed speed limit; stopping or parking vehicle at an unauthorised location; not undertaking safety measures for drivers and pillion riders; and not wearing protective headgear or helmet and other offences, including jumping red lights, the ministry said.

The ministry also said that all challans issued under Rule 167 in electronic form, using auto-generation of challan through the electronic monitoring and enforcement system, shall be accompanied by information like clear photographic evidence highlighting the offence, the licence plate of the vehicle, date, time and place of the offence and notice specifying the provisions that have been violated.