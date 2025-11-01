Govt launches Employee Enrollment Scheme 2025 to boost citizen-centric service delivery

Union Minister of Labour and Employment Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday launched the Employee Enrollment Scheme 2025 to enhance citizen-centric service delivery.

The launch took place at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on the Employees' Provident Fund Organization's 73rd Foundation Day.

The scheme, effective November 1, seeks to enhance workforce formalisation and promote ease of doing business, the Ministry of Labour and Employment said.

It allows employers to avoid remitting the employee’s share of contribution if not deducted earlier, and only nominal penal damages of Rs 100 will apply, the Ministry said.

Mandaviya emphasised that efficiency, transparency, and empathy must remain the driving forces of EPFO’s transformation.

“Every reform must reach workers in clear and simple terms so that the impact of change is felt directly in their lives,” the Minister said.

The Union Minister also praised the EPFO for its contribution to social security and urged for reforms focused on efficiency, transparency, and empathy, emphasising that the institution should establish global standards as India aims for Viksit Bharat 2047.

Ramesh Krishnamurthi, Central Provident Fund Commissioner, announced that the upcoming EPFO 3.0 platform will further improve efficiency and accessibility, while new initiatives such as simplified withdrawal categories and the Viswas Scheme have eased compliance for employers.

“Through initiatives such as the Centralised Pension Payment System, Aadhaar and Face Authentication, and the revamped ECR system, EPFO has made significant strides towards seamless, technology-driven service delivery,” he said.

Vandana Gurnani, Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, emphasised EPFO’s transition to a citizen-centric organisation and its role in the Prime Minister’s Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana, which aims to create 3.5 crore new jobs.

EPFO exchanged MoUs with India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) for digital life certificate submission and with Government e-Marketplace (GeM) for data sharing, the Ministry noted.