Govt ready for discussion on Manipur says Prahlad Joshi
New Delhi: Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday reiterated that the government is ready for discussion on the Manipur issue.
"The government is ready for discussion. Home Minister (Amit Shah) who had gone there (Manipur )is ready to give reply (in Parliament). I am unable to understand what is their problem," Joshi told reporters here, attacking the Opposition.
Echoing similar sentiment, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting accused the Opposition of politicising the Manipur issue, and running away from discussion on the same in Parliament.
"Opposition MPs are running away from discussion (on Manipur). They can go to Manipur, but not in (West) Bengal and Rajasthan. They are only doing politics, " the Minister said referring to recent visit of the Opposition MPs delegation form the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) in the strife-torn state.
Last week, the delegation met Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhavan in Imphal and submitted a memorandum, urging restoration of peace in the Northeastern state.
The Opposition, which is being spearheaded by the Congress, has been blaming Chief Minister N. Biren Singh for the current crisis in Manipur and demanded his dismissal. Ethnic clashes erupted in Manipur on May 3 and since then hundreds of people have lost their lives whereas thousands have been forced to take refuge in the relief camps