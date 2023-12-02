Live
Govt ready for structured debates in Winter Session: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Joshi
New Delhi: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday said that the Centre is willing to hold structured debates on all the issues and requested the Opposition to abide by all the rules and regulations for the same.
He was interacting with the media at the Parliament's Library Building, the venue for the all-party meeting, held two days prior to the Winter Session of Parliament which gets underway on December 4.
"We had called an all-party meeting today which was attended by 23 parties and 30 leaders," Joshi said.
During the meeting, several suggestions were received.
The Minister said that the zero hour has been happening regularly. Discussion on short duration took place, he said.
"We requested that the atmosphere should be maintained for structured debates. The discussions should be held following rules and procedures. The government is ready to hold discussions on all the issues.The government is fully ready for structured debate," Joshi added.
He said that last time also they (opposition parties) had demanded for a discussion on Manipur, which was held as per rules.
"I once again urge that this is the last Session of the 17th Lok Sabha. Our government is fully ready for structured debate and we want the House to function and run smoothly," he said.
Currently, 37 Bills are pending in Parliament of which 12 are listed for consideration and passing, and seven Bills for introduction, consideration and passing during the 15 sittings.