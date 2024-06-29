Govt ready for talks: Pradhan

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said the government is ready for discussion on the medical entrance exam NEET but that should take place as per tradition and by maintaining decorum. Interacting with reporters after the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day amid protests by the opposition demanding a discussion on the alleged irregularities in the conduct of NEET-UG, the minister appealed to them not to confuse the students.



"The government is ready for every kind of discussion, but everything should happen following norms and maintaining decorum. The President spoke about the exam in her speech yesterday and it shows the government's intention that we are ready to face any issue," Pradhan said outside Parliament.

