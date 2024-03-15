Live
- 5 Best Sites to Buy YouTube Views
- Hectic efforts being made to increase voter turnout in Rajasthan
- Ukrainian drones attack Russian oil refinery in Kaluga region, source says
- Viksit Bharat ‘impact’: 7 days after promise for girls’ hostel in DU, Union Minister sanctions funds
- Pakistan Peoples Party announces its candidates for vacant Senate seats in Sindh
- NHPC wins bid to set up 200 MW solar power project in Gujarat
- J&K: Formula-4 car run to be held in Srinagar on March 17
- WPL 2024: I definitely feel lighter after retiring from international cricket, says Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning
- Calcutta HC raps Kolkata Police chief for ignoring court order in cellphone theft case
- Play not just to win but for passion: Kapil Dev tells Mamaearth's Gazal Alagh
Just In
Govt rolls out new measures to empower consumers
Union Minister of Consumer Affairs Piyush Goyal on Friday launched a number of initiatives, including an official website for seamless redressal of violations of consumers' rights and an Integrated Price Monitoring Dashboard aimed at empowering consumers.
Mumbai: Union Minister of Consumer Affairs Piyush Goyal on Friday launched a number of initiatives, including an official website for seamless redressal of violations of consumers' rights and an Integrated Price Monitoring Dashboard aimed at empowering consumers.
The initiatives taken by the Centre's Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA) were rolled out at an event organised here to mark the occasion of World Consumer Rights Day.
The various initiatives launched on the occasion are:
* Launch of CCPA website for seamless redressal of violations of consumers rights as a class.
The website will enable swift and hassle-free filing of complaints by consumers on a class action basis, while also allowing them to choose the nature of the case, description of the complaint, upload relevant documents/ videos and track the progress of their complaint online, in the comfort of their own homes.
Further, the website serves as a unified platform to access several advisories, guidelines and orders passed by CCPA.
* Integrated Price Monitoring Dashboard to provide data visualisation and analytics along with monitoring the daily retail and wholesale prices of 22 essential food commodities through 550 price monitoring centers set up in 34 states/ Union Territory.
The dashboard is built as multiple pages with each page serving a specific purpose.
* Video Conferencing Facility in the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission to enhance Consumer Protection Act 2019's e-filing provisions.
The e-jagriti portal facilitates easy e-filing of consumer complaints for speedy and hassle-free resolution.
Video conferencing (Hybrid mode) is currently operational in Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra and Delhi.
* Dissemination of Indian Standard Time through NTP to enable all mobile service providers to synchronise with Indian Standard Time (IST).
This will also aid in synchronising real-time applications in strategic sectors for national security.
* A state-of-the-art Integrated Power Transmission Line Equipment Testing Facility.
* Grant of the first certificate by India as an OIML certification agency.
Speaking on the occasion, Piyush Goyal said these initiatives will not only empower consumers but will also secure their interests and safeguard their rights.
He said that this year's theme for World Consumer Rights Day, which is 'Fair and Responsible AI for Consumers' is very apt and opined that if Artificial Intelligence is used in the right spirit, then it may bring about good changes in various works and lives of people.
However, AI is a sword that cuts both ways, he added.
He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always held consumers' interest as paramount in policy-making.
Consumers' satisfaction should be the prime motive of every business, industry or trade.