Govt to frame employee-centric policies, generate jobs: Himachal Governor

Dharamsala: Reiterating the commitment of the government to frame employee-centric policies and generate employment avenues, Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Thursday informed the Assembly that the government will always be willing to consider genuine grievances and demands of employees.

At the same time, the Governor warned them that there would be no compromise with efficiency and discipline.

Addressing the second day of the Assembly's winter session in Dharamsala, considered state's winter capital, Arlekar in his nearly 12-minute address in Hindi said the government "considers Yuva Shakti (youth empowerment) as the base of development".

"Hence, it will be the effort of the government that Himachali youth should not only be able to get employment but also be able to create employment."

"My government has started working for creating new employment opportunities. On one hand, the vacant posts in various departments will be filled on a war footing and on the other hand there will be emphasis on employment generation in every sector.

"The government is committed to taking necessary steps to help women in getting equal opportunities in development."

With the hill state home to around 1.20 lakh serving defence personnel and almost equal number of ex-servicemen largely settled in Una, Kangra, Hamirpur, Bilaspur and Mandi districts, the Governor said the government "recognises the incomparable contribution rendered by the brave sons of Himachal for the defence of the country and will take necessary steps to protect the interests of youth of Himachal serving in the Army and in paramilitary forces and ex-servicemen".

With the state economy predominantly depending upon horticulture and agriculture, Arlekar said the government will make policies that should protect the interests of lakhs of small and marginal farmers.

"Himachal Pradesh is known as the 'fruit bowl' of India and my government will further promote the horticulture sector. Industrial investment will be encouraged by creating investor-friendly environment.

"Majority of the population of Himachal Pradesh resides in villages. Appropriate steps will be taken to strengthen the rural system. Top most priority of the government would be to ensure that the benefits of development reach farmers, horticulturists, labourers, unemployed and upto the last man in society."

The Governor said the government will take necessary steps for protection and conservation of environment to ensure that the interests of future generations are well protected.

"Effective steps will be taken by my government to deal with illegal felling and serious offences related to environmental damage in the state. Appropriate steps will be taken to prepare an action plan to increase the prevalence of electric vehicles in the state and proper infrastructure will be developed.

"The government is fully aware of the problems of the state and suitable efforts will be made to solve these problems."