Govt to hire pvt firm for flood control dept’s social media strategy

New Delhi: The Delhi government is planning to hire a private agency to develop and implement a comprehensive social media strategy for the Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Department, officials said on Thursday.

According to the plan, the selected agency will be responsible for generating awareness about the de-partment’s achievements and managing its social media accounts across platforms.

“The agency will also be required to create, on average, a minimum of one creative audio-video clip of up to one-minute duration (three videos per week) on any of the activities as directed by the department,” an official said. The I&FC department is the nodal agency in managing urban flooding in the city and is also responsible for desilting 22 large drains like one in Najafgarh, which will ultimately reduce the pollution load in Ya-muna river.

As per the plan, the department has outlined an expansive digital and media strategy, and the agency, which will be finalized, will handle all communication and media outreach activities. “The agency will be updating and analyzing social media trends, and moderation and intervention will be mandated as and when required. It will also focus on redesign, content structuring, real-time updates, and performance analytics,” the tender states.

In addition, all major social media platforms, including X, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, will be managed to ensure effective content dissemination and proactive messaging, officials added.

Under this social media plan, the private company will design and create all outdoor advertisements, promotional materials, and media campaigns for I&FC.

“The agency shall be responsible for keeping a log of the complaints received on these platforms and the replies and comments from the departments. Such a report shall have to be shared with higher officers on a weekly basis,” officials said.

The department has floated a tender to hire an agency for a period of one year at the cost of Rs 74 lakh.