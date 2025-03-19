Live
- Little chance for Bengal CM, LoP to come face to face in Assembly today
- Pareshan Boys Imran, Harsha Sai Abscond After Police Crack Down on Betting App Promotion
- After Rabri Devi and Tej Pratap, ED questions Lalu Prasad in IRCTC land-for-job case
- Sunita Williams returns from space, politicians hail India's daughter for her achievements
- GMR Hyderabad International Airport Connects Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam through VietJet
- Dreams have no upper limits: Kerala Speaker congratulates Sunita Williams
- Telangana Budget: Key Updates on Ration Cards, Civil Supplies
- Is New Bus Terminal on Cards at Aramgrah to Reduce Stress on MGBS, JBS?
- Nara Lokesh Announces Rating System for Schools
- Lookout notices for 69 Bangladeshi infiltrators possessing Indian passports
Govt to ink MoU with Centre to implement Ayushman
New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh on Tuesday said the government will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Centre on April 10...
New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh on Tuesday said the government will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Centre on April 10 to implement the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in the national capital with an aim to enrol one lakh people for the health cover scheme within a month.
Implementation of the scheme was one of the major promises of the BJP for the Delhi Assembly elections held in February. The previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had devised its own scheme after refusing to implement the AB-PMJAY.
Addressing a press conference, Singh also announced plans to shut down the non-functional Mohalla Clinics operating on rented properties, and replace them with new clinics on government lands.
“Each assembly constituency currently has about seven Mohalla Clinics running from rented premises. Since we have our own land, why not build them (Mohalla Clinics) there instead? Around 160 such clinics on rent that aren’t functioning properly will be shut down,” Singh said.
The AB-PMJAY provides health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation to approximately 55 crore beneficiaries corresponding to 12.37 crore families constituting the economically vulnerable bottom 40 per cent of India’s population. On October 29, 2024, the Central government expanded the AB-PMJAY to provide free treatment benefits of up to Rs 5 lakh per year to all senior citizens aged 70 years and above, irrespective of their socio-economic status.