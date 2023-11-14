Graft-focused Cong neglected OBCs: Modi

Mungeli/Mahasamund: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hit out at the Congress over corruption as well as neglect of the Other Backward Classes and said the countdown for its exit from Chhattisgarh had begun.

Addressing public rallies in Mungeli and Mahasamund districts in the state, where the second phase of Assembly polls will be held on November 17, the PM said the Congress' only aim was to loot Chhattisgarh and fill its own coffers, adding that Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's son, other kin and officials had destroyed the state in this manner by acting as "super CM".

The Congress had not implemented reservations for OBCs despite being in power from "panchayat to Parliament" for several years since Independence, the PM said. Taking a dig at the Congress on a purported agreement on sharing the CM's post between Baghel and TS Singh Deo, which eventually never took off, Modi said a party that can ditch its own senior leaders would certainly cheat people and not fulfil promises made to them.