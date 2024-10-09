Grand Celebrations of Bathukamma at Telangana Bhavan, Delhi

New Delhi: The Bathukamma celebrations were held grandly on Wednesday at Telangana Bhavan in Delhi. Telangana’s Special Representative A.P. Jitender Reddy was the chief guest for the event. Since the formation of Telangana state, the state government has been officially organizing the Bathukamma festival in Delhi for the past ten years.

On this occasion, Telangana Special Representative Mr. A.P. Jitender Reddy said:

"Bathukamma is a symbol of Telangana’s pride and identity. It is a festival where we worship nature and feminine energy through flowers, holding a prominent place in Telangana's culture. For centuries, women have celebrated this festival during the nine days from Ashwayuja Masam Shuddha Padyami. During these nine days, Telangana’s villages and towns are adorned with vibrant floral decorations. There are many stories about how this tradition began, one of which suggests that the name 'Bathukamma' comes from 'Brhadamma' (Parvati), and it gradually became a ritual. The festival embodies the reverence for the life-giving mother goddess.

The songs sung during Bathukamma—'Bathukamma Bathukamma Uyyaalo'—intertwine women’s joys, sorrows, love, friendship, kinship, affection, devotion, fear, history, and mythology. The essence of the Bathukamma festival is to celebrate life, reconnect with the earth and water, and reflect on human relationships.

Telangana sons and daughters settled in various states and countries around the world continue to celebrate Bathukamma with the same spirit, showcasing the love and devotion they have towards this festival. Under the guidance of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the Congress government is celebrating Bathukamma grandly at Telangana Bhavan this year, aiming to promote Telangana’s culture and traditions across the nation. The Congress party, which liberated Telangana from autocratic rule through a heroic struggle, is now working with the same spirit to make Telangana a glorious state. Inspired by the spirit of Bathukamma, the Congress government is dedicated to the welfare of Telangana’s people.

Let us pass on the legacy of Bathukamma to future generations and continue Telangana’s cultural heritage."

Several senior officials from the central government, Telangana Resident Commissioner Gaurav Uppal, officials and staff from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Bhavans, and a large number of Telugu people from Delhi attended the Bathukamma celebrations.







































