Grand welcome to Minister Pradip

Grand welcome to Minister Pradip
Boudh: After being selected for the third time as a Cabinet minister, Pradip Kumar Amat has taken charge of Forest and Environment, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water, I& PR ,and retuned to Boudhon Monday .

A grand welcome meeting arranged in the town hall.Senior citizens, members of the Bar Association, journalists'association and members of 42 clubs and other organisations assembled here to greet him.

President of Zilla Parisad Pravasini Das, chairman NAC, Boudh, Mrityunjay Mishra, State joint secretary BJD Ashok Sahu, president of students BJD SDas and a representative of MP Tareni Mohaptra were present.

