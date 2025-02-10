Greater Bhubaneswar plan mooted

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government is contemplating creation of Greater Bhubaneswar Economic Region encompassing Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri and Paradip. While reviewing various activities of Housing and Urban Development department at Lok Seva Bhawan here on Friday, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi emphasised the necessity of such a plan from both urbanisation and economic perspectives to achieve a developed Odisha by 2036.

The meeting discussed the proposed Greater Bhubaneswar Economic Region with a plan to develop a total area of 8,500 sq km as a residential, habitable and long-term economic region. Keeping in mind the next 50 years, Majhi suggested that additional areas could be included if required. He advised officials to visit other States and study their urban development plans before proceeding with this project.

Considering the increasing population of Bhubaneswar, the meeting also discussed the construction of a new city near Bhubaneswar and the implementation of a metro rail system. The Chief Minister directed officials to prepare a comprehensive urban development plan for the State. The meeting was attended by Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mohapatra, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Development Commissioner Anu Garg, Additional Chief Secretary to CM Nikunja Bihari Dhal and other senior officials of Finance and Public Works departments.