Groom, relatives held for violating lockdown

Ghaziabad: A groom and seven of his relatives and friends were arrested by Ghaziabad police for violating lockdown imposed due to coronavirus outbreak across the country. The incident happened in Muradnagar police station area.

Talking to IANS, District police spokesman on Monday night said on the intervening night of April 12-13, the police stopped two cars on Ravali Road National Highway-58. The people in the car told the police that they were taking the groom to Meerut for marriage. They were arrested after they failed to produce the documents related to the marriage.