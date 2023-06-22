  • Menu
Guinness Record for PM's Yoga event

Highlights

New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Yoga celebration at the UN headquarters here on Wednesday created a Guinness World Record for the participation of people of most nationalities. Modi, who is here on the first leg of his maiden state visit to the US at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, led a historic event at the UN Headquarters here to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga, attended by top UN officials, diplomats and prominent personalities. The event created the Guinness World Record for participation of people of most nationalities, officials said.

