Guj bridge collapse toll 15: Oppn glare on ‘BJP’s loot raj’

New Delhi: The collapse of the four-decade-old Gambhira-Mujpur bridge in Gujarat’s Vadodara district, which claimed 15 lives, has triggered a wave of criticism from Opposition parties.

Congress held the BJP-led state and central governments accountable, accusing them of negligence, corruption and misplaced priorities in governance. The party’s president Mallikarjun Kharge condemned the BJP’s handling of infrastructure safety.

“Accidents have become a common occurrence in the country. Sometimes a train accident, sometimes a bridge developing cracks right after its inauguration. The country hasn’t even recovered from the plane crash when news of a bridge collapse in Gujarat came yesterday. 12 innocent lives were lost,” Kharge wrote on X. “In the name of ‘governance,’ the BJP leadership and government, busy only with speeches and advertising, have crossed all limits of indifference. This is the result of a leadership crisis, rampant corruption, lack of capacity to run the government, and incompetence. We hope the people of the country are watching this and will give a fitting response when the time comes.” The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) also weighed in, demanding accountability and urgent infrastructure assessments across BJP-ruled states. “Every bridge, every road, every inch of infrastructure in Double Engine states must undergo immediate and thorough safety audits,” the party posted on X.

Highlighting another incident in Rajasthan, AITC wrote: “After the deadly bridge collapse in Vadodara that claimed 11 lives, another glaring failure has surfaced. In Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district, the road connecting Baghwali-Jahaj to NH 52 has been completely washed away by rain.” The party alleged systemic corruption, saying: “Why does this keep happening? Substandard materials are used in critical infrastructure. Funds meant for public safety are siphoned off by local BJP leaders. Contracts are handed out not on merit, but in exchange for kickbacks.