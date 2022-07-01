Gujarat BJP team 'pass' mohalla clinics, govt schools: Sisodia

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said the BJP delegation from Gujarat failed to find any loopholes in the Kejriwal model of governance during its two-day "inspection" of government-run mohalla clinics and schools here.

The saffron party delegation had arrived in the national capital on Tuesday to look into what it called the "fake" Delhi model of governance, with the AAP claiming that they had come to learn how people in the western state could also be provided with good schools and hospitals.

"We are proud to say that despite roaming in Delhi for two days, they failed to find any discrepancies in our schools and mohalla clinics. They clicked a picture outside a mohalla clinic in northeast Delhi to depict that it was closed. But that clinic has been shut for a long time following NGT orders," Sisodia said during a media briefing. The deputy chief minister also said it is a good idea that delegations of political parties visit other states to "learn" from each other.

The Gujarat Congress on Thursday questioned the ruling party BJP on sending a delegation to Delhi even as 'its own house was not in order'. State Congress chief Jagdish Thakor cited Wednesday's protest by the school students in the Motimarad village of Rajkot district.

Motimarad village is a part of the Dhoraji Assembly constituency from where Congress' Lalit Vasoya is the MLA. He said the building is in a depilated condition and 165 students of school number 3 were shifted to school number four.

Meanwhile, in order to bridge the rift in learning caused by the covid pandemic, Mission Buniyaad has played a very dominant and important role. The collective efforts of both the students and the teachers have shown positive results in both the DOE and MCD schools.In view of this, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia held a meeting with MCD Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti, Education Secretary Ashok Kumar, Education Director Himanshu Gupta and other senior officials of the Education Department on Thursday.