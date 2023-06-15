Biparjoy Cyclone: Gujarat Govt Ready to Brace

Ahmedabad: Gujarat government has done an in-depth evacuation exercise as part of which fishing boats have been anchored, big ships have been sent to the high seas so that they are not affected by the tidal waves, more than 4,000 hoarding have been taken down so that they don't become deadly flying objects as strong winds blow. Salt pan workers and pregnant women have also been taken to safer locations and hospital respectively, the DG said.

He said 15 teams have been kept in high alert in the north, east and south of the country to airlift them and reinforce the strength of these 33 teams which have been earmarked for cyclone relief and rescue work in Gujarat and Maharashtra. A total of 18 teams have been stationed in Gujarat which is predicted to take the maximum brunt of the cyclonic storm and resulting strong winds and heavy rains.