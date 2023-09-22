Gujarat: Lioness dies in train-hit incident in Gujarat's Amreli

Amreli: A lioness died after being struck by a train near Khadkala village in Savarkundla taluka of this Gujarat district.

Several lions and lionesses have met a similar fate in recent years along the railway tracks near Khadkala.

Upon receiving news of the incident on September 21, forest department personnel from Savarkundla and Liliya rushed to the scene. The lioness had suffered severe injuries to her back and legs, leading to her death, as per preliminary assessments.

In response to the incident, the passenger train involved was brought to a halt for approximately half an hour.

Earlier, Gujarat Forest Minister Mulu Bera had provided statistics regarding the lion population in the state.

For the year 2022-23, there have been 89 natural and 11 unnatural deaths of Asiatic lions in the state between April 1, 2022, to January 31, 2023.

These figures represent a staggering 15 per cent of the lion population, which stood at 674 according to the 2020 census.

Notably, the lion census is conducted once every five years, with the next scheduled for 2025.

Among the 100 recorded lion deaths, the breakdown comprises 20 male lions, 21 females, and 58 cubs.