Gujarat: Modi holds roadshow after BJP's wins in Assembly elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow here on Friday, a day after the BJP stormed back to power in Uttar Pradesh, and also retained Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa.

Riding in an open car decorated with floral garlands, Modi waved to people as his roadshow began from the airport to Kamalam, BJP's state headquarters in Gandhinagar. Kamalam is around 10 km from the airport.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and state BJP president C R Paatil were seen flanking Modi in the vehicle.

People lined up in large numbers on both sides of the road to greet Modi.

Later in the day, Modi is also scheduled to address a rally of over one lakh elected representatives of panchayat bodies as part of his two-day visit to Gujarat, a state BJP leader said.

Modi's visit to his home state comes a day after the declaration of results of the Assembly elections in five states. Gujarat will go to polls at the end of this year.