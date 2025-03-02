Gujarat Police bust cybercriminal network involved in massive CCTV hacking in 20 states

Ahmedabad: The Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Unit has dismantled a cybercriminal network that had gained unauthorised access to a staggering 50,000 CCTV cameras across 20 states, said Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Sunday.

The Home Minister praised the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Unit for its decisive action in dismantling the cybercriminal network.

According to officials, the gang exploited vulnerabilities in CCTV systems, potentially using them for unlawful activities, including spying, blackmail, and data theft.

The Gujarat Police acted swiftly upon detecting the cyber intrusion, launching a meticulous investigation that led to multiple arrests and the registration of cases in several regions.

The State Home Minister commended the unit’s efforts, emphasizing the importance of cybersecurity and vigilance in an era of increasing digital threats.

"The unit's diligent efforts have led to the registration of multiple cases in various areas, bringing the perpetrators to justice. Hats off to the Gujarat Police Cyber Crime Ahmedabad for their tireless work in keeping our communities safe!" he remarked on his social media handle X.

In an incident that has raised serious concerns about patient privacy and cybersecurity, explicit videos of women undergoing medical examinations at Rajkot's Payal Maternity Home have surfaced online.

These videos, reportedly captured via the hospital's CCTV system, were illicitly uploaded to a YouTube channel and circulated through a Telegram group, where access was sold for fees ranging from Rs 999 to Rs 1,500. The Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Unit initiated an investigation after these videos began circulating on social media platforms.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Cyber Crime) Hardik Makadia revealed that the accused had created a Telegram group linked to a YouTube channel where the videos were uploaded.

Members were enticed to pay a subscription fee to access the explicit content, with screen grabs used as promotional material. In response to the breach, the hospital's director, Dr Amit Akbari, claimed that their CCTV server had been hacked. He expressed uncertainty about how the footage was leaked and assured full cooperation with the ongoing police investigation.