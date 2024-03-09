Gujarat unveils Rs 1,500 crore education schemes, 15 lakh students to benefit

Gandhinagar: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday unveiled two schemes, the Namo Lakshmi Yojana and Namo Saraswati Vigyan Sadhana Yojana, with a combined investment of Rs 1,500 crore.

The announcement was made at a ceremony held at Gyanda Girls High School in Ahmedabad, highlighting the state's commitment to enhancing secondary and higher secondary education.

Kuber Dindor, the Minister for Gujarat Primary and Secondary Education, among other dignitaries, attended the event.

The Namo Lakshmi Yojana, with an allocation of Rs 1250 crore in the 2024-25 state Budget, is designed to support girls pursuing secondary and higher secondary education.

It offers Rs 50,000 in financial aid to each girl completing her education from class 9 to 12, targeting about 10 lakh beneficiaries across government, aided and private schools. The initiative aims to boost enrollment, curb dropout rates and foster empowerment through education and nutrition.

The state is also promoting science education among class 11-12 students with the Namo Saraswati Vigyan Sadhana Yojana.

Starting from the academic year 2024-25, the scheme will support students who scored over 50 per cent in their Class 10 Board Exams, facilitating their admission into science streams across State Government, aided, and CBSE-recognised schools.

With a budgetary provision of Rs 250 crore, the scheme offers Rs 25,000 assistance to each eligible student.

These schemes are poised to benefit around 15 lakh students, delivering financial assistance directly via DBT (Direct Beneficiary Transfer) annually.

The launch event witnessed the distribution of benefits worth Rs 61 crore to over 60,000 students under various merit scholarships and excellence schools programmes.