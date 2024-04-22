Gujarat's Padma awardees include pioneers in medicine, literature and beyond

Ahmedabad: Six persons from Gujarat have been conferred the Padma awards, recognizing their exceptional contributions in various fields.

They include Dr. Tejas Patel, a trailblazer in interventional cardiology who received the Padma Bhushan, and five Padma Shri awardees: Dr. Yazdi Maneksha Italia, renowned for his pioneering work in combating sickle cell anemia; Raghuveer Chaudhari, a literary stalwart; Harish Nayak, celebrated posthumously for his prolific work in children's literature; Jagdish Trivedi, a humorist and promoter of the Dairo art form; and Dayal Mavji Parmar, a practitioner of Ayurveda.

Dr. Tejas Patel is a leading figure in interventional cardiology in India and globally.

Dr. Patel has pioneered numerous advanced procedures as the Chairman and Chief Interventional Cardiologist at Apex Heart Institute in Ahmedabad. His contributions include pioneering the transradial technique for coronary angiography and interventions, reducing hospital stay and improving patient outcomes dramatically.

In 2018, he took a step forward by performing the world's first five telerobotic coronary interventions. This feat garnered international acclaim and was published in The Lancet. He has performed over 100,000 cath lab procedures with a near-perfect success rate.

Jagdish Trivedi received the Padma Shri in the art category for his extensive contribution in promoting the Dairo art form. A native of Wadhwan in Surendranagar, Trivedi has been an ardent performer for over 30 years, bringing his unique humour to over 3,000 shows across 30 countries.

Raghuveer Chaudhari, a novelist, poet, and critic, has made a mark in Indian literature, particularly in Gujarati. A recipient of both the Sahitya Akademi Award and the Jnanpith Award— India's highest literary honour — Chaudhari's work spans over 80 books, reflecting a deep engagement with cultural and social issues. His trilogy "Uparvas" has been mainly celebrated for its insightful portrayal of societal complexities.

Chaudhari's career also includes significant contributions as a columnist and an academic, enriching Gujarat's literary scene until he retired from Gujarat University in 1998. His ongoing involvement with literary organizations and educational institutions continues to influence and inspire new generations.

Dr. Yazdi Maneksha Italia, a dedicated microbiologist, has been instrumental in advancing healthcare in Gujarat through his leadership in the sickle cell anemia control program. This initiative, established under the guidance of then Chief Minister Narendra Modi, has been pivotal in improving the diagnosis and treatment of sickle cell disease in the region.

Recognized for his extensive research and development efforts, Dr. Italia's work has enhanced healthcare outcomes and laid a foundational framework for the national strategy to eliminate sickle cell anemia by 2047. His commitment to medical innovation and community health continues to leave a lasting impact on public health initiatives in India.

Dayal Mavji Parmar, an Ayurveda practitioner from Morbi, was also honoured with a Padma Shri. Known for his profound knowledge and dedication to Ayurvedic medicine, Parmar has authored around 50 books and continues to offer free services, contributing significantly to the wellness and health of his community.

Harish Nayak, a children’s writer and storyteller from Gujarat, was posthumously awarded the Padma Shri in the category of literature and education. Having passed away last October at the age of 97, Nayak left behind a legacy of 2,000 stories and over 500 books, captivating the minds and hearts of young readers throughout his lifetime.