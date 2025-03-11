Gujarat's power capacity reaches 51,869 MW, renewable energy projects underway

Gandhinagar: Gujarat's total installed power capacity has surged to 51,869 MW as of October 2024, marking a significant rise from 48,914 MW in March 2024 and 42,719 MW in March 2023, government officials said.

This growth of 9,150 MW over 18 months underscores the state's rapid progress in the energy sector, according to official government data.

The Gujarat government is now accelerating its shift towards renewable energy, with plans to implement solar, wind, and hybrid power projects totalling 37,350 MW by 2026.

This initiative, requiring an investment of Rs 1.5 lakh crore, will be spearheaded by Gujarat Power Corporation Limited (GPCL), designated as the nodal agency.

To facilitate this expansion, the state has allocated 74,700 hectares in Khawda, Kutch, to six developer companies.

According to the Economic Survey presented in the Gujarat Assembly, these projects are expected to generate the targeted 37,350 MW by December 2026.

The state's solar power capacity has also seen substantial growth.

As of March 2024, Gujarat's solar power plants generated 13,545 MW, including 3,456 MW from rooftop solar.

By October 2024, the total solar power generation increased to 15,593 MW, with rooftop solar contributing 4,488 MW.

In 2023-24, Gujarat generated 1,49,094 million units of electricity, while the first six months of 2024-25 have already seen production reaching 93,067 MW.

Building on the success of the Charanka Solar Park, the first multi-developer and multi-beneficiary solar model introduced in 2010, Gujarat is now developing the world's largest renewable energy park with a capacity of 37.35 GW.

This park will integrate solar, wind, and hybrid projects, cementing Gujarat's position as a leader in renewable energy.

Meanwhile, a 700 MW Ultra Mega Solar Power Project (UMSPP) has been approved on 1,392 hectares in Radhanesda, Vav taluka, with work completed for the 2024-25 period.

Additionally, in Dholera, a 1,000 MW UMSPP spread over 9,800 hectares is underway.

Of this, 300 MW has been operational since 2022, and another 700 MW is set to go online by 2024-25.



