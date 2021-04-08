Gunfight breaks out in South Kashmir's Shopian district

Top
Highlights

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between the terrorists and security forces in South Kashmir's Shopian district on Thursday, officials said.

The gunfight took place after a joint team of the police and the Army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

"Encounter has started at Shopian town. Police and security forces are on the job," police said.

