Gunupur Civic Body Under Cloud

Rayagada: The vigilance team arrested one Mallikeswar, tax collector-cum- cashier of Gunupur municipal council on Friday, on charges of misappropriation of funds to the tune of Rs 25 lakhs.

Mallikeswar, a non-matric, was handling cash as a tax collector since 2011. An audit report for 2018-19 period pointed out that a sum of Rs 25,20,200 was misappropriated by Mallikeswar, drawn in dates over a period of one year.

It was only after the recent zilla parishad elections, the intense infighting among two groups and a new executive officer taking over the NAC, that the issue has come to light.

This prompted the vigilance department to act and on Wednesday 3 teams from the Rayagada vigilance raided the Gunupur Notified Area Council office. The DSP vigilance Surendra Nath Rayaguru held a detailed enquiry and on Friday arrested Mallikeswar.

Now the question is whether the investigation stops here by arresting a small fry, or by bringing others to book.