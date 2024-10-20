Gurugram: Deputy bank manager, aide held for providing bank accounts to cyber criminals

A cyber crime police station team of the Gurugram police have arrested two accused, including a bank official of a government bank, for allegedly providing bank accounts for cybercriminals, the police said.

Priyanshu Diwan, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Cybercrime), said that the accused had been identified as Kanishk Vijay Vargiya and Ram Avtar, a native of Rajasthan.

According to the police, a man filed a complaint at the Cyber Crime police station East in July 2024 that he was duped of Rs 24.6 lakh in the name of investing in the share market.

During the probe, Inspector Naveen Kumar, Station House Officer of the said police station, arrested the suspects on Saturday for the alleged involvement in the crime from Rajasthan.

During questioning, the accused revealed that Ram Avtar had been working as deputy manager in UCO Bank Mansarovar branch Rajasthan since 2016.

"The bank account used in the crime was fraudulently opened by Ram Avtar and Kanishk in collusion on fake documents, the same bank account was made available by the accused to another accused for cyber fraud," Sandeep Kumar, a Gurugram police spokesperson, said.

As of now, a total of seven bank accounts were opened by the accused and they took Rs 7,000 per account as commission.

"The accused have been taken on police remand for further proceedings. So far Gurugram police have arrested 21 bank officials within six months who were allegedly involved in cyber fraud," Kumar added.