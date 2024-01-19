Gurugram-Nuh put on alert ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration

Gurugram: Authorities have put Gurugram and Nuh districts on alert in wake of inauguration of Ram Mandir on January 22 in Ayodhya, which will be followed by Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

The officials said that Police have been asked to increase the surveillance especially outside temples and mosques in both the districts.

They said that as various messages and videos circulate on social media regarding the Ram Mandir, a special vigil is being kept around temples and mosques in Nuh, Tauru, and Punhana areas.

Police said that patrolling has also been increased during night time as well.

The Nuh Police has declared many places as ‘sensitive’. Nuh violence is the biggest reason for Gurugram and Nuh Police to remain on alert ahead of the event.

Nuh SP Narender Bijarnia said that special arrangements have been made at sensitive places in Nuh. Police are also continuously monitoring social media as well.

"The Peace Committee meeting was called on Thursday. Security arrangements have been increased near temples and mosques in Nuh. Policemen in plain clothes have also been deployed in the district," Bijarnia said.

Police said that many devotees are eager to visit Ayodhya and who are unable to go are looking for ways over social media platforms.

Police said that cyber fraudsters have started to cheat people in the name of Lord Ram.

“Links for online darshan have been sent on WhatsApp to many people in Gurugram. Gurugram Cyber Police has appealed to the people not to click on these links,” police said.

Police said that many people have complained that a link is being sent to their numbers for online darshan.

“No one should click on any unknown link. But if someone gets cheated, he can call the 1930 helpline and complaint,” Siddhant Jain, DCP South and Cyber Crime said.