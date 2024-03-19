Gurugram: Parties must obtain prior permission before putting up campaign materials on private buildings

Gurugram: Gurugram District Election Officer (DEO) Nishant Kumar Yadav said on Tuesday that for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the political parties and candidates will have to obtain prior permission before putting up campaign materials on government buildings and private establishments.

Yadav also said that if there are 1,500 or more voters in any booth, two booths will be set up so that the voting process can be completed on time.

In Gurugram, a total of 62 auxiliary polling booths will be created and the number of polling stations will be increased from 1,270 to 1,332.

Yadav also said that action can be initiated against a candidate or a party under the Defacement of Property Act.

Stating that the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in place since the announcement of the election schedule on Saturday, the DEO said that no candidate should say anything that hurts the sentiments of any other candidate.

Also, no new development work will be launched during the period the MCC is in force, he said.

"The Election Commission has launched a new mobile app, C-Vigil. On this app, any citizen or candidate can report any violation of the MCC, and action will be taken within 100 minutes," Yadav said.

Also, a toll-free number -- 1950 -- has been set up for the convenience of the voters, on which any type of complaint or information can be shared.

Yadav said that prior permission will have to be taken from the administration for using vehicles during the campaign process, holding rallies or processions, and playing loudspeakers, etc.