Gurugram Police arrest criminal carrying Rs 1 lakh reward

Gurugram: A team of Gurugram Police has arrested a wanted criminal carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh at Amritsar airport in connection with the murder of a Gurugram-based property dealer, Vijay Batra a.k.a. Tantrik, an official said on Wednesday.

The arrested individual has been identified as Karan a.k.a. Ali, a resident of Bas Mohalla Hathin in Palwal district.

He was also a member of jailed gangster Kaushal Chaudhary-operated gang.

The accused disclosed before the police that he has been living in Dubai since 2013 and currently works in a bank in Dubai.

"The accused had provided shelter to gangster Kaushal in Dubai at the behest of gangster Amit Dagar. In return, Kaushal had given Rs 1 lakh to him. The conspiracy to murder Tantrik was hatched by Kaushal, Amit Dagar, and their associates in Dubai," ACP (crime) Varun Dahiya said.

"A red corner notice was also issued against the suspect by the Gurugram Police and a reward of Rs 1 lakh was also announced by the Haryana Police on the arrest of the accused," he said.

In February 2019, Vijay was allegedly gunned down by the henchmen of Kaushal gang on Sohna road.

He was shot dead near Pasharvnath Society in Sector 48, Gurugram.

According to the police, Vijay, a resident of Park View, was a property dealer and was also allegedly involved in gambling and betting.