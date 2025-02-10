Gurugram: Three held for looting cab driver at gunpoint

Gurugram: Gurugram Police have arrested three suspects for allegedly robbing a cab driver along with his car and phone at gunpoint, who had booked his cab in Gurugram, police said.

The accused have been identified as Deepak, Rahul and Suraj Kumar a resident of Ashok Vihar Phase-3, Gurugram.

The incident took place in Gurugram's Ashok Vihar area when the trio accused booked the victim's Rapido car on February 6.

The victim later filed a complaint against the accused on February 7 at the Rajendra Park Police Station. The complainant told the police, the accused had booked his car from Ashok Vihar Phase-3, Gurugram.

On reaching the location near Paras Society Sector-106, Gurugram, when the victim asked the suspects to get out of the vehicle.

"The suspects put a rope around his neck and pulled him back and made him unconscious by showing a weapon and beating him and ran away with his car, mobile phone and other documents, police said.

Based on his complaint, the case was registered under the relevant sections at the Rajendra Park Police Station Gurugram.

During the investigation, a Crime Branch team of Sector-39 of the Gurugram police arrested all three accused from NH 48 near Sector-15, Gurugram, on Sunday.

On perusal of the criminal record of the accused, it was found that a case has already been registered against accused Suraj in Gurugram in connection with the robbery.

The police team recovered the victim's car and mobile phone from the possession of the accused.

"The accused will be produced in the Court for further interrogation and recovery. The accused will be taken on police remand. The case is under investigation," police said.

The Gurugram Police have also arrested two criminals along with illegal weapons. The accused was identified as Rahul, a resident of Farrukhnagar, and Nikhil of Uttar Pradesh.

The police have recovered two illegal pistols and one live cartridge from the suspects.

A case under relevant sections was registered against the accused at the concerned police stations.