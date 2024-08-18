Gym Instructor Among Arrested In Violent Kolkata Hospital Attack

A 24-year-old fitness instructor was among those detained following a violent mob attack on a Kolkata hospital where a junior doctor was sexually assaulted and killed. Souvik Das confessed to taking part in the vandalism but stated he was caught up in the emotional fervor of the moment.

Das claimed he went to join a protest rally but began vandalizing when others did so emotionally. The incident occurred early Thursday when a large crowd stormed the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, causing extensive damage. This happened while doctors were staging a midnight demonstration demanding justice for their murdered colleague.

Das stated that the violence wasn't premeditated or instigated by anyone, but he now realizes he committed a crime. He recognized many other vandals from his gym. When questioned about CCTV footage showing him with a steel rod, Das said someone had handed it to him. He insisted he went to the hospital alone to participate in the rally, not to deliberately target the facility.

The rampage caused significant damage and left hospital staff traumatized. Videos captured the mob assaulting security personnel and destroying property. The incident sparked political controversy, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accusing opposition groups of orchestrating the attack, while they claimed the mobs were supported by the ruling party.

The event prompted healthcare providers and doctors' unions to resume a nationwide strike. Police have arrested 32 people so far, released photos of 76 suspects, and continue searching for others involved in the attack.