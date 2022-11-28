Hackers demand Rs 200 cr in crypto from AIIMS

New Delhi: Hackers have allegedly demanded an estimated Rs 200 crore in cryptocurrency from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi as its server remained out of order for the sixth consecutive day, official sources said on Monday.

It is feared that data of around 3-4 crore patients could have been compromised due to the breach detected Wednesday morning. Patient care services in emergency, outpatient, inpatient and laboratory wings are being managed manually as the server remained down, the sources said.

The Delhi Police, however, issued a statement, saying "no ransom demand as being quoted by certain sections of the media has been brought to notice by AIIMS authorities."

