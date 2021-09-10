Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar thanks Centre for hiking MSP for six crops

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday thanked the central government for hiking the minimum support price (MSP) for six Rabi crops before the sowing season begins even as the agitating farmers bodies continued their protests in Karnal city in his state.

He said this decision would prove to be an important step towards the goal of doubling the income of the farmers.



The Chief Minister said Haryana is the first state in the country where highest price of sugarcane is being given.



This state government has increased the price of sugarcane by Rs 12 per quintal with which the price has been increased from to Rs 362 per quintal. This rate is the highest in the country and Rs 2 more than the price being given in neighbouring Punjab.



Khattar said in the six Rabi crops the MSP has been increased from Rs 40 to Rs 400 and in many crops there has been an increase of up to 100 per cent.



The Karnal agitation is the second batch of protests started by the farmers against the three contentious laws past by the Centre last year. The agitations began on November 26, 2020. The Karnal protests entered its fourth day on Friday.

