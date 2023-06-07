Live
- East Godavari district secured 21st position in tap water connections
- Meta urged to pull recalled pillows linked to 10 infant deaths from FB Marketplace
- Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar thanks PM Modi for Metro line in Gurugram
- Will seek parents' feedback to further develop Delhi's education system: Kejriwal
- 'Will CBI now enter people's washrooms', Mamata fires fresh salvo at Centre
- JP Nadda chairs special meeting with BJP workers in Noida
- Arrangements on for Kalyanotsvam at Balkampet Temple Hyderabad
- 66% of malware delivered via PDF files in malicious emails: Report
- Rajasthan hitting bottom in progress due to Gehlot's focus on saving 'kursi': Shekhawat
- Farooq Abdullah meets Deve Gowda in Bengaluru
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar thanks PM Modi for Metro line in Gurugram
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sanctioning Rs 5,452 crore for a new metro line from HUDA City Centre to Cyber City in Gurugram and a spur line connecting the Dwarka Expressway.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sanctioning Rs 5,452 crore for a new metro line from HUDA City Centre to Cyber City in Gurugram and a spur line connecting the Dwarka Expressway.
This was in fact the vision of Khattar to improve road and metro connectivity in the National Capital Region, particularly in Gurugram.
The elevated route will be 28.50-km long and will have 27 stations.
Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation Limited (HMRTC) will implement the project. Currently, there is no metro line in old Gurugram.
The construction of this line will connect the new Gurugram with the old Gurugram.
It would also help to improve traffic flow and increase employment opportunities in the NCR region.