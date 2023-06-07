  • Menu
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar thanks PM Modi for Metro line in Gurugram

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sanctioning Rs 5,452 crore for a new metro line from HUDA City Centre to Cyber City in Gurugram and a spur line connecting the Dwarka Expressway.

This was in fact the vision of Khattar to improve road and metro connectivity in the National Capital Region, particularly in Gurugram.

The elevated route will be 28.50-km long and will have 27 stations.

Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation Limited (HMRTC) will implement the project. Currently, there is no metro line in old Gurugram.

The construction of this line will connect the new Gurugram with the old Gurugram.

It would also help to improve traffic flow and increase employment opportunities in the NCR region.

