Haryana CM takes dig at Punjab counterpart on setting up of new legislative Assembly
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday advised his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann to focus on farmer welfare
Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday advised his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann to focus on farmer welfare rather than diverting the attention from public issues by making statements on the new legislative Assembly they are planning to set up in Chandigarh.
Saini reiterated that Haryana also has a right over Chandigarh and urged Punjab leaders to avoid indulging in petty politics over the issue of the Vidhan Sabha.
He told the media that the Punjab Chief Minister claimed that he would not allow the Haryana Vidhan Sabha to be built in Chandigarh.
“Haryana is the younger brother of Punjab. Therefore, do not create animosity or spoil the brotherhood by making such statements.” He slammed the Punjab government for failing to purchase crops from its farmers and for not ensuring the payment for procuring crops.
Saini said the leaders of Punjab had first stopped Haryana's Satluj Yamuna Link (SYL) canal water and now they are talking about stopping the Haryana Vidhan Sabha from being built. “The people of Punjab share a strong bond with Haryana and want Haryana should get the SYL water. He expressed disappointment with the cheap politics being played by a few leaders.
Saini said the previous governments in Punjab have indulged in the same kind of politics. He criticised the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for failing to work in the best interest of the people of Punjab, pointing out that they “are the two sides of the same coin”. He said that people are well aware of the truth and will teach a lesson to the Punjab government.
The Chief Minister said while Congress leaders talked extensively, they did not work on the ground. As a result, the farmers are deeply disillusioned with the Congress. He said the Congress lacked policy and the intention.
In contrast, he said, the Haryana government has both the policy and the intention to support and uplift farmers and is continuously working towards that goal.
He said farmers in Punjab were forced to block roads just to sell their crops. Even then, many of them were unable to sell their produce and did not receive the payment on the MSP.