  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Haryana DGP sent on leave

Haryana DGP sent on leave
x
Highlights

Chandigarh: The Haryana government on Tuesday sent DGP Shatrujeet Kapur on leave amid Opposition's attack on the BJP dispensation over IPS officer Y...

Chandigarh: The Haryana government on Tuesday sent DGP Shatrujeet Kapur on leave amid Opposition's attack on the BJP dispensation over IPS officer Y Puran Kumar's alleged suicide, and demand by Kumar's family for action against the officers accused of harassing him. The late night development came days after the state government transferred Narendra Bijarniya, the then Rohtak's Superintendent of Police.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick