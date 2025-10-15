Haryana DGP sent on leave
Chandigarh: The Haryana government on Tuesday sent DGP Shatrujeet Kapur on leave amid Opposition's attack on the BJP dispensation over IPS officer Y Puran Kumar's alleged suicide, and demand by Kumar's family for action against the officers accused of harassing him. The late night development came days after the state government transferred Narendra Bijarniya, the then Rohtak's Superintendent of Police.
