Haryana giving highest compensation to farmers under PM Fasal Bima Yojana: Minister

Chandigarh: Haryana Agriculture Minister J.P. Dalal on Monday informed the legislative assembly that the state is giving the highest compensation to farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.

Under this scheme, a total compensation of Rs 7,967.40 crore has been given to the farmers.

Dalal was replying to a question asked by member Abhay Singh Yadav during the winter session of the Legislative Assembly here.

The minister said under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, Rs 6.75 crore has been released to farmers of Mahendragarh in lieu of claims for mustard crop in the Rabi season 2022-23. “There is no outstanding claim from any farmer in the district in this regard.”

Dalal said under the scheme, Rs 1,943.34 crore was taken as premium from the farmers, while the state’s share was Rs 2,575.10 crore and the Centre’s Rs 2,295.42 crore. A total of Rs 6,813.87 crore has been given to insurance companies, while a total compensation of Rs 7,967.40 crore to farmers.

Replying to another question, Dalal said the government is making all-out efforts to ensure that the Yamuna river area in Karnal district is not affected due to floods.

At a meeting of the Flood and Drought Relief Control Board, projects worth Rs 33.77 crore have been approved and their work will be completed soon.

He was replying to a question asked by member Harvinder Kalyan.

He said instructions would be given to the department concerned to get roads leading to the erosion points repaired so that repair material can be delivered to various erosion points in the Yamuna catchment.

In another question, Dalal said the project to drain out the water accumulated due to water leakage in the NTPC Power Plant in Jharli would be completed by December 31, 2024.

Replying to a question of member Laxman Singh Yadav, the minister said two villages -- Goria in Jhajjar district and Lilodh in Rewari district, located around the NTPC Power Plant have been facing waterlogging in about 300 acres due to leakage from the power plant.

To solve the problem of waterlogging in both the villages, a project of Rs 678.78 lakh to drain out the water was approved at the meeting of the state Drought Relief and Flood Control Board.